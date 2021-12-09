Patricia L. “Pat” Brickley 79, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday morning Dec. 7, 2021, at her lake home in Churubusco.

Pat was born Oct. 20, 1942, in Fort Wayne to Gustave A. and Ruth A. Inskeep Lang.

On Oct. 1, 1965, in Zanesville, Patricia married Jerry L. Brickley. They have shared 56 years of marriage.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry L. Brickley; four daughters, Kelly A. (Mark) Anderson, Kami A. (Brian) Kable, Kara A. (Steve) Ackley, and Kyan A. Brickley; and eight grandchildren, Kain B. Anderson, Christian L. Anderson, Blade K. (Annie) Kable, Cole S. Ackley, Devon M. Coffield, Logan M. Ackley, Stone L. Kable, and Kaden P. Ackley. She is also survived by three brothers, Thomas G. (Monica) Lang, Terry L. Lang, and Timothy J. (Linda) Lang.

A Memorial service to celebrate Pat’s life with be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at the Calvary Lutheran Church, 1532 N. Main St. in Bluffton, with Pastor T.J. Lynch officiating. Calling will be from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice or Calvary Lutheran Church.

Burial will take place at Horeb Cemetery in Uniondale at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com