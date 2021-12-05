Nina C. Rittenhouse was affectionately known as Grammy, for all who knew Nina saw her joy for life, and her delight in being with family and friends. Her 13 grand and 15 great-grandkids kept her young at heart and she never missed an opportunity to play when they were around. She loved her family and was an inspiration to each of us. She carried herself with poise, but always enjoyed the humorous side of life.

Nina was born Jan. 10, 1935, in Randolph County, to Russel and Maud Edwards. She grew up on a farm south of Winchester, where she could be found driving a tractor, helping in the kitchen, and playing baseball on the boys’ team.

In 1952, Nina married her sweetheart, George Rittenhouse. Together they shared their early years at Purdue, a few years in the Air Force, and raised their family — Kent, Linda, Greg, and Brock — in their country home east of Bluffton.

Nina and George embarked on three overlapping business ventures: Bluffton Pharmacy, Ritten-House Restaurant, and Rittenhouse Square (designs of girls’ party dresses). Her dresses were sold in retailers in New York City, Florida, Hawaii and at Marshall Field’s in Chicago.

A sense of humor made for a strong marriage, and she frequently teased him for her duties as an Air Force wife, She had to carry the kids and the groceries because of the rule that while wearing his uniform, George needed his hands free, should he need to salute another passing officer.

Nina had a love for education and creativity, and over the years attended Purdue, Ball State and schools for design in New York. She was Mrs. Indiana in 1964-65, and runner-up in the Granny Smith Apple Queen contest at Wenatchee, Wash., in 1997.

She will be missed ever so much. While unexpected, Nina passed away so peacefully early morning, Monday, Nov. 29, which is coincidently George’s birthday, surrounded with love from her family.

Family church services are being held for her, with burial in Randolph County. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Creative Arts Center, 211 Water St., from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Memorials may be made in her honor to the Creative Arts Council of Wells County

