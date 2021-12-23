Home State & National News Navy team will help at Indy hospital Navy team will help at Indy hospital December 23, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Omicron is less likely to require hospitalization State & National News ‘Safe haven’ laws enter abortion debate State & National News Omicron threatens a ruinous holiday for many