Mickey P. “Mick” Werling, 59, of rural Ossian, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.

Mick was born May 2, 1962, in Fort Wayne, a son of Roy and Sherrill Wyatt Werling. Mick worked at a number of local construction supply companies including the Ossian Lumber Yard, Stock Building Supply, and Big C Lumber. He was a member at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Ossian, where he was active in a number of ways. He was a fixture when it came to church and schools athletics. He was served as athletic director, as an umpire, and as a coach, just to name a few. He prided himself in coaching multiple generations. He was also an avid New York Yankees and Chicago Bears fan.

Surviving family include his wife, Gail Werling; children, Phillip (Faith) Werling, Melissa (Nathan) Householder, Jasson Werling, and Garrett Werling; grandchildren, Kyndal, Savannah, Hunter, Olivia, Micole, Lucas, and Arrya; adopted children, Ciena Werling and Nicholas Fuller; sister, Dawn (Kevin) Buuck; and two nieces and two nephews.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6514E-750N, Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Contributions in Mick’s memory may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran School for future athletic needs. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com