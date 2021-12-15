Mary J. Schmidt, 65, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

She was born Nov. 4, 1956, in Adams County to Kenneth A. Hartman and Pauline (Brewster) Hartman; both parents preceded her in death.

Mary graduated in 1975 from Southern Wells High School. She worked 25 years for CTS in Berne, Walgreens and Kroger grocery store in Bluffton. She retired in 2020 from Onward Manufacturing Company in Huntington. Mary was an avid bowler for years, enjoyed reading and making pottery.

She is survived by three sons, Brian (Amy) Schmidt of Bluffton, Robert (companion Amanda Green) of Fort Wayne and Adam Schmidt of Pennville; two grandchildren; four brothers, John (Patsy) Hartman of Antwerp, Ohio, Charles Hartman of Johnstown, Ohio, Steve (Karen) Hartman of Montpelier, and Raymond (Chris) Hartman of Keystone.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Myah Schmidt; a sister, Delaine Harned; and four brothers, William, Dave, Bob and Dan Hartman.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the funeral home. There will be one hour of viewing prior to the service on Friday. Pastor Don Rentschler will officiate services. Burial will follow in the Six Mile Cemetery, Bluffton.

Memorials can be made in Mary’s memory to the Animal Shelter of Bluffton/Wells County.

