Marcia L. Meyer, 70, of Bluffton passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

She was born December 22, 1950 in Kendallville, to the late Herman and Esther (Gorrell) Polhemus. On November 10, 1972, she married the love of her life, Dale A. Meyer at Bethlehem Lutheran Church where they were both still members.

Anyone who knew Marcia knew her love for long-term nursing, caring for her many residents. She worked many nursing positions until finally finding her perfect work family at Christian Care Retirement Community, as the Director of Residential Services for 24 years. After retirement, Marcia returned to Christian Care as a nurse until June 2020 and currently served as Lancaster Township Trustee.

Marcia was passionate about helping people, which led her to public service and volunteer work within her community. She was very active with the Wells County Health Department. She served on multiple boards and committees including Family Centered Services, Public Safety Task Force, and Wells County GOP, where she loved working at the polls. Marcia loved introducing people to new foods and expanding their palette through her cooking. She loved to watch her grandchildren eat her bouillabaisse or go out to a two hour (or longer) dinner.

She enjoyed their dog Biscuit, her monthly wine club, traveling, gardening, decorating, entertaining others, reading or lately listening to a good book, and a good conversation, well, about anything. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her family, adopted family and friends.

Her smile, laughter and love will never be forgotten by her husband, Dale; daughters, Cori (Travis) Ames, Leann (Todd) Nash, and Becky (Brad) Schwartz; grandchildren, Marlena and Ian Ames, Eden and Noah Nash, and Kannen, Karson, and Emersyn Schwartz; and a sister, Carolyn Pontius.

She was preceded by her sisters, Jean Corle and Mary Beth Polhemus.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6514 East 750 North, Ossian with visitation one hour prior. The service will be streamed live and recorded for later viewing on the Bethlehem Lutheran Church-Ossian Youtube page.

Visitation will also be from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill Street, Ossian.

Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, or Family Centered Services, Bluffton. Condolences and memories may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.