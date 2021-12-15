Lillian J. Mechling, 67, of Huntington, passed away on Dec. 10, 2021, at Parkview Huntington Hospital. Lil was known as the “Cookie Queen” at Christmas, everyone loved her cookies. She enjoyed IU basketball, Fort Wayne Komets and the Chicago Cubs. Lil also enjoyed going to dinner with friends and family who she loved dearly. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she enjoyed watching Home Alone, Hogan’s Hero’s and the Munsters.

Lillian was born March 30, 1954 in Bluffton, the daughter of Dale and Nora (Maddux) Mechling Sr.

Survivors include two sisters, Nancy S. Mechling-Garringer of Markle and Myrtle Sallese of Johnstown, Pa.; several nieces, nephews, several great; and great-great nieces and nephews and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by four sisters, Delora Mechling, Gelene Murray Garton, Garnet Mechling, Carolyn Graves; a brother Dale Mechling Jr.; and three nephews.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel, 2901 Guilford St., Huntington. We will be following the CDC’s guidelines for social distancing and social gathering limits.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 12 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel. Interment will be at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial donations can be made out to American Diabetes Association, VA Northern Indiana Healthcare or Visiting Nurse and Hospice all in care of Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford St., Huntington, IN 46750.

To sign Lillian’s online guest book visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com