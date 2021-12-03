Leonard D. Taylor, 86, passed away Wednesday morning, Dec. 1, 2021, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton.

Leonard was born Aug. 6, 1935, in Fort Wayne, to Glenn J. and Grace Traster Taylor. Both parents preceded him in death. He married Pearl E. Harriott Taylor July 22, 1955, in Columbia City; his wife survives in Bluffton.

A 1953 graduate of Ossian High School, Leonard retired from Peyton’s Northern Distribution in 1998 after 15 years of service. He worked with the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel for four years following his retirement. He worked as a security guard with Lutheran Hospital for 8 ½ years, was a millwright for 10 years, and also worked for the Gerber Feed Mill in Bluffton.

Leonard was a member of the Living Water United Church in Bluffton, where he served as lay leader for several years. He was instrumental in the start of the high school bowling league in Bluffton, enjoyed ballroom dancing, card games, singing and helping others. Leonard served in the Indiana National Guard from 1953 to 1958.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Pearl Taylor; two daughters, Cheryl Thompson and Laura Taylor, both of Bluffton; a son, Michael Taylor of Manitou Beach, Mich., and five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gerald and Laurel Taylor; a sister, Marilyn Burke; and one granddaughter, Kristen R. Taylor, Pharm D.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home following visitation with Pastor Clark Stoller officiating.

Burial will follow in the Old Salem Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials can be made to the Living Water United Church or to the Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

Online condolences: www.goodwincaleharnish.com