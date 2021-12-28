TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
Sheriff’s Sale File Number: 90-22-0003-SS
Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.
Sale Location: Wells County Courthouse, first floor, 102 W. Market St., Bluffton, IN
Judgment to be Satisfied: $51,006.55
Cause No. 90C01-1912-MF-000037
Plaintiff: Citizens Bank, N.A
Defendant: David A. Dahl
By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Wells Circuit Court of Wells County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the hour of 2:00 PM of said day as listed above, at 102 W Market St, Bluffton, IN 46714, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana:
59 feet to even width off of the entire east end of Lot Numbered 181 and 182 as known and designated on the recorded plat of R. W. and J. W. Townley’s South Addition to the town, now City of Bluffton.
Commonly Known as: 420 E. TOWNLEY ST., BLUFFTON, IN 46714-3712
Parcel No. 90-08-04-505-149.000-004
Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.
Scott Holliday, Sheriff of Wells County
By: Karen Thompson, Jail Commander
Phone: (260) 824-3426
Township of property location: Harrison
Common street address of property: 420 E Townley St, Bluffton, IN 46714-3712
Property Tax ID: 90-08-04-505-149.000-004
Attorney: MATTHEW S. LOVE
Attorney Number: 18762-29
Law Firm: Feiwell & Hannoy, P.C.
Contact Number: (317) 237-2727
F&H Reference #: 102318F01
The sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.
nb 12/28, 1/4, 1/11
hspaxlp