TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff’s Sale File Number: 90-22-0003-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Wells County Courthouse, first floor, 102 W. Market St., Bluffton, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied: $51,006.55

Cause No. 90C01-1912-MF-000037

Plaintiff: Citizens Bank, N.A

Defendant: David A. Dahl

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Wells Circuit Court of Wells County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the hour of 2:00 PM of said day as listed above, at 102 W Market St, Bluffton, IN 46714, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana:

59 feet to even width off of the entire east end of Lot Numbered 181 and 182 as known and designated on the recorded plat of R. W. and J. W. Townley’s South Addition to the town, now City of Bluffton.

Commonly Known as: 420 E. TOWNLEY ST., BLUFFTON, IN 46714-3712

Parcel No. 90-08-04-505-149.000-004

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

Scott Holliday, Sheriff of Wells County

By: Karen Thompson, Jail Commander

Phone: (260) 824-3426

Township of property location: Harrison

Common street address of property: 420 E Townley St, Bluffton, IN 46714-3712

Property Tax ID: 90-08-04-505-149.000-004

Attorney: MATTHEW S. LOVE

Attorney Number: 18762-29

Law Firm: Feiwell & Hannoy, P.C.

Contact Number: (317) 237-2727

F&H Reference #: 102318F01

The sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

