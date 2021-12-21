Jon Allen Bowman, 77, of North Manchester, Ind., died at his home at 8:36 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

He was born on March 25, 1944, in Bluffton, Ind., to James R. and Betty J. Vachon Bowman.

Jon attended Bluffton High School. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving from 1961 to 1964. He worked in manufacturing. Jon was a past member of the American Legion and the Methodist Church.

He is survived by his siblings, Rebecca Bowman Rice of Bluffton, Michael R. (Jane) Schwartz of Indianapolis, and Susan K. Schwartz of Fort Wayne. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Jon’s request, there will be no services. The Grandstaff-Hentgen Bender Chapel in North Manchester was in charge of arrangements.

