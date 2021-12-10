James “Jim” Edward Scott, 77, of Berne, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born Oct. 27, 1944, in Berne to Garland S. and Emma (Tucker) Scott.

Jim was united in marriage to Karol Kirkwood on Oct. 4, 1970, at Petroleum United Methodist Church.

He served in the National Guard for six years.

Jim was a member of First Missionary Church in Berne where he served as an usher for many years.

He worked at General Electric in Decatur and then transferred to Fort Wayne following the closing of the Decatur plant. He retired after 38 years of service.

Jim loved to talk and watch television! He enjoyed his fellowship with his church family along with his friends at McDonald’s and Berne Dining.

Survivors include his wife, Karol Scott; son, Mark (Kim) Scott; daughter, Joyce Scott; and sister-in-law, Mary Scott all of Berne; four grandchildren; Cassandra (Zac) Edger, Madilyn Scott, Hannah Scott and Jack Scott; and one great-grandchild, Emery Edger

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Herman Zimmerman; and a brother, Roger Scott.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at First Missionary Church in Berne with Pastor Rick Schwartz officiating. Burial will follow at the M.R.E. Cemetery.

For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed through the church at www.fmcberne.com.

Family and friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, and one hour prior to services on Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials can be given to the First Missionary Church Youth Fund or ACCF- Cancer Fund.

Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Indiana.