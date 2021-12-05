James E. Hummer, 66, of Bluffton, passed away at his residence with his daughters by his side at 3:48 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

He was born Friday, Dec. 17, 1954, in Hartford City. James was a 1973 graduate of Blackford High School. He had worked for Gripco, Buckhorn, and BRC, where he worked as a fork truck driver, machine operator, and worked in shipping.

James was a loving single father of three with a heart of gold. He was always there to help anyone in need. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR racing, camping, football, watching westerns, auto repair, and above all spending time with his family.

James was a member of the Bluffton Moose Lodge.

He will be sadly missed by his daughters, Brooke Hummer of Bluffton and Kelli Hummer of Redkey; his grandchildren, Austin Echleman of Columbia City, Traxten Hummer of Bluffton, April Hummer of Berne, Alissa (Eric) Myers of Parker City, Alexis Cox of Redkey, and Angel Cox of Redkey, IN; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sheila Gillenwater of Montpelier, Regina Dunlavy of Portland, and Becky Smith of Portland; and a brother, David Hummer of Bluffton.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Edward Hummer; his mother, Rene Lorene Hamilton Deering; a son, Travis Hummer; two brothers, Mike and Bobby Hummer; and a grandson, Traviston Hummer.

There will be a private graveside service at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

