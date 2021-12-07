James E. Combs, 64, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital following an extended illness.

James E. Combs

James was born Feb. 24, 1957, in Lexington, Ky., to Robert and Willa J. Smith Combs. His father survives in Manchester, Ky.

He married Brenda Kay Smith on Dec. 5, 1973, in Marcum, Ky. She survives in Indianapolis.

James retired in 2014 from Atlas Van Lines and Moving Services in Indianapolis. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and watching old western movies and “The Waltons” TV series.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Brenda Combs, and three children, Jennifer (Ryan) Maxwell of Bluffton, Matthew Combs of Bluffton, and Michael Combs of Indianapolis. James is also survived by a sister, Judy Gadd of Indianapolis; three brothers, Doug (Darlene) Combs and Mark (Lisa) Combs, both of Indianapolis, and David (Kathy) Combs of Kentucky.

In addition to his mother, James was preceded in death by two brothers.

Receiving of friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A memorial service will be held immediately following visitation at 1 p.m. Saturday with Dr. Bryson “Gene” Bell officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Kentucky.

Memorials can be made to First Reformed Church in Bluffton.

Online condolences can be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com