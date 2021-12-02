Home State & National News Indiana COVID-19 health emergency is now expected to extend into 2022 Indiana COVID-19 health emergency is now expected to extend into 2022 December 2, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Omicron keeps world jittery as information dribbles out about it State & National News At historic abortion arguments, changes in Roe seem likely State & National News Police: Man stabs 2 Indy officers before they are able to shoot him