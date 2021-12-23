Psalm 19:1 — The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands.

It is with great sadness, and yet celebration, we announce the passing of our mother, Imogene Mae Abbott, on December 21, 2021. She was born to Eddie and Cora McFarland on December 16, 1928.

On November 9, 1953, she married Wendell Abbott; after 58 years together, he preceded her in death on August 23, 2011.

Survivors include her sister, Edith Cole; four children, Eileen (Dan) Funk, Debra (Brian) Diehl, Kevin (Angela) Abbott, and Rena (Rex) Reynolds, and 15 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.

She embraced one of the highest callings, that of being a mom and a grandma. She managed the home and finances of the farm while changing diapers, cooking, canning and farming. She infused into her children a love for God and each other, making time to be the family historian, Sunday school teacher, and church secretary. She was a true matriarch not by rule or force, but with a gentle and true example of godliness.

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please join us to celebrate her life. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Cornerstone Community Church in Decatur with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Pastor Kevin Abbott will officiate.

Preferred memorials are to Cornerstone Community Church or to Christian Care Retirement Community.

Arrangements are by the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur.