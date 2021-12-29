Helen Izella Gephart, 97, of Portland, passed away at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at IU Jay County Hospital in Portland.

She was born on Monday, Aug. 4, 1924, in Keystone. Helen was a former resident of Keystone. She moved to Maple Wood Home in Wells County in 1972 and had spent the last several years at the Jay County Retirement Home. Helen enjoyed jog saw puzzles, sewing, having company visit, and loved babies and animals.

Loving survivors include brothers Jake Gephart of Gas City and Dean Gephart of Syracuse; sister, Martha Weaver of Montpelier; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David Sylvester and Loma Olive (Gustin) Gephart; and siblings Ethel King, Joe Gephart, Ralph Gephart, Donald Gephart, Glen Gephart, Max Gephart, Carl Gephart and Kay Gephart.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier, Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 4 to 8 p.m.

A service to celebrate Helen’s life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, with Rev. Steve Sutton officiating. Interment will follow in the Keystone Friends Cemetery in Keystone, next to her parents.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.