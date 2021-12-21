Glen Bollinger, 66, of Pennville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born July 11, 1955, in Celina, Ohio, to Richard and Juanita (Carter) Bollinger. He was married Jan. 29, 1989, to Laura Mendenhall. His wife survives.

Glen had worked at Bing Lear and prior to that at Corning Glass. He loved to work on and ride Harley Davidson motorcycles and loved his cats, dogs and all animals. He enjoyed the outdoors, nature and visiting with people. He was always there to help anyone who needed it.

Surviving are his wife, Laura; a son, David Burden of Ohio; two stepchildren Jason (Cindy) Gibson of Geneva and Sonja Bisel (companion Doug Smith) of Wilshire, Ohio; two sisters, Annabelle Miller of Bryant and Sue (Francis) Betts of Portland; two half-brothers, Rick Bollinger of Bryant and Chad Bollinger of Berne; a stepsister, Renee Laux of Florida; and four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Matt Abels.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Baird-Freeman Funeral Home in Portland with pastor Dennis Kelly presiding. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to Baird-Freeman to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences at www.baird-freeman.com