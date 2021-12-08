Donna M. Dawson, 82, of Ossian, passed away Sunday evening, Dec. 5, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Donna was born May 2. 1939, in Fort Wayne, to Eldon and Francis Engleman Zent. She married Carl E. Dawson Feb. 24, 1968, in Wise, Va. He preceded her in death Sept. 7, 1974.

Donna attended Elmhurst High School and retired from Essex Wire in Fort Wayne after more than 25 years of service. She was an avid John Wayne and Indiana University fan and enjoyed golfing and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. She was loved and affectionately known by many family members and friends simply as “Grandma.”

Survivors include three daughters, Tami (Chuck) Bivens of Roanoke, Julie Dawson of Bluffton, and Dawn (Jason) McGrew of Ossian; 11 grandchildren, Crystal (Mark) Herring, Nathan Bivens, Tyler Carreau, Jeffrey Dawson, Dawsie Dawson, Felicia McElveen, Chandler (Drue) Prible, Grant (Lizzie) Prible, Zachary McGrew, Chase McGrew, and Kirsten McGrew; seven great-grandchildren, Ally Mae, Brayden, Jaxtyn, Hayden, Hunter, Jersey, and Camryn; and two sisters, Ruthie Ballinger of Markle and Juanita Gillenwater of Florida.

In addition to her husband and parents, Donna was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Dawson; three sisters, Margie Dennie, Betty Mills, and Rosie Dawson; and five brothers, Eldon, Walter, Lloyd, Jim, and Chuck Zent.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the funeral home. Pastor Clark Stoller will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospital for Children.

