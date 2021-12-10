Donald “Donnie” Ray Marlowe, Jr., 50, of Fort Wayne, passed away far too soon on Dec. 6, 2021.

Donnie was born June 6, 1971, to Alma and Donald Marlowe, Sr. in Fort Wayne.

His family meant more than anything to him. He married his wife Beth, the love of his life, on Dec. 20, 1992. Anyone who knew him knew he was the ultimate husband and a great father who was exceedingly proud of his children and always did his best to support them.

He was formerly a youth pastor and touched the lives of many children beyond his own. He was also a great drummer, basketball and billiard player and he annoyingly won at every board game. He was a jack of all trades who instinctively knew how to do anything. He loved having fish tanks and surprised even himself with how much he loved his dog Toby. He had a great sense of humor and was always joking with everyone since he made friends so easily. He was a force of nature who loved to embarrass his family in public, was the best gift giver and made amazing BBQ ribs.

He was preceded in death by his father Donald Sr.

Surviving are his mother Alma, his wife Beth, his son Daymon (Sierra), daughter Taygen, and sister Christina (Jeff) Reichard along with numerous family and friends.

Service is 11 am Saturday, Dec. 11, 202, at D O McComb & Sons Funeral Home- Foster Park, 6301 Fairfield Ave. with calling at 10 a.m.