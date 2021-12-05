Denver Wayne Rich, 96, of Berne, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the River Terrace Retirement Community in Bluffton.

He was born March 13, 1925, in Berne, to Albert Rich and Goldie Strahm Rich. Denver was united in marriage to Bonnie Howard on June 2, 1945. She preceded him in death Nov. 14, 1984. He then married Coleen Sprunger on Nov. 5, 1988, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 11, 2009.

He was a member of the Grace Bible Church in Berne.

Denver was the owner and operator of the Berne 66 Servicenter from 1962 to 2009.

He is survived by two sons, James Rich of Berne and Harry (Nelda) Rich of Bluffton; two daughters, Mary VanCleave and Betty (Jim) Menzie, both of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren, Doug (Julie) Rich, Shane (Tina) Rich, Angi (Charlie) Pempsell, Tom (Christine) Bond, Judi (David Quinn) Bond, Kara (Brad) Peters, Kristin (JR) Crull, Courtney (Chris) Sanders, Ashton (Josh) Spitnale and Shelbi (Ethan) Caldwell; 24 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Makenzie, Keegan, Peyton, Cynthia, Dustin, Acacia, Jaden, Rilley, Nicholas, Alex, Sophia, Cadie, Emma, Allison, Avery, Austin, Lilly, Paul, Hudson, Adrian, Joel, Ellie, and Canyon; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Denver was preceded in death by a son, John Rich, on March 31, 1990; two sisters, Irene Zimmerman and Harriet Yoder; and a brother, Dale Rich.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, with Pastor Jeff Gaskill officiating. Burial will follow at the M.R.E. cemetery in Berne.

Friends and family will be received from noon to 2 p.m. before the service on Monday at the funeral home in Berne.

Preferred memorials are to the American Alzheimer’s Association or to Grace Bible Church.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne.