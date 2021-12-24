David M. Lothridge Jr., 44, of Berne, died at 9:44 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

He was born Thursday, May 5, 1977, in Coldwater, Ohio. He married Hortansia D. “Tancha” Lothridge Feb. 20, 2011, in Omaha, Neb. His wife survives.

Additional survivors include his father, David (Diane) Michael Lothridge Sr. of Bellevue, Neb.; his mother, Judy Ann (Bailey) Nichols of Decatur; three daughters, Kayley Lothridge, Kassidy Lothridge, and Kelsey (Joseph) Laing all of Berne; a son, Johnathan (Tabby) Laing of Berne; two grandchildren; five brothers, Tony (Patty) Lothridge of Linn Grove, Brad Lothridge of Bluffton, James Lothridge of Decatur, Jake (Lisa) Lothridge of Tallahassee, Fla., and Joe Lothridge of Muncie; and two sisters, Clara (Bill Hart) Lothridge of Decatur and Tammy (Bob) Curtis of Berne.

He was preceded in death by a grandson and a sister, Cindy.

Calling will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St. in Geneva. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30.

