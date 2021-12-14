David E. Billman, 55, of Petroleum, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021 at his residence.

A lifelong resident of Wells County, David was born September 7, 1966 to Eugene and Norma Jean (Cochran) Billman. He graduated from Southern Wells High School in 1985.

David was a caregiver in group homes for Bi-County Services for many years. He was an avid Colts fan, enjoyed dirt track racing in Montpelier and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his children Amber (Cody) Ames, of Petroleum, and Adam (Brittany) Billman, of Poneto. He was a loving PapPaw to three grandchildren: Carlie Jean Billman, Jaxson David Billman and Arianna Nichole Ames; along with two stepsons, Justin Stephen of Ky., and Jeremy Stephen, of Bluffton. David is also survived by his sister, Deborah (Bruce) Taylor of Liberty Center, and five cousins: Tony Billman, of Pennville, Matthew Billman of Fla., Nathan Billman of Zanesville, Clinton Billman of Bluffton and Charlie Billman of N.J.

David was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be from Noon to 2 p.m. on Friday (December 17, 2021) at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Private Family services will be held. Burial will take place at Gearnand Cemetery in rural Bluffton.

Memorials may be made in David’s memory to Friends of Wells County Animal Shelter.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.