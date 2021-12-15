Home Opinions COVID-19 complicates 2022 economic forecast COVID-19 complicates 2022 economic forecast December 15, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Can we talk about abortion without tearing each other apart? Opinions Are Indiana’s ‘not-for-profit’ hospitals hoarding money? Opinions Redistricting doesn’t guarantee control