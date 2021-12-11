Cora A. Caston, 71, of Roanoke, Ind., passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.

She was born April 3, 1950, to Doyle and Fern Roe. She loved her family and friends. Cora enjoyed reading, crocheting, sewing, and spending time with her loved ones. Although she enjoyed her hobbies, babysitting was her true passion.

Cora is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Daniel F. Caston, and five children, Tammy Brenner, Connie Gretel, Steve Warnock, Sherry Mann, and Danielle Hulvey. Cora was blessed with nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Midwest Funeral Home, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd. in Fort Wayne, with visitation at 1 p.m.