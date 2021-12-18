Cheryl L. Thompson 65, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday evening Dec. 16, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Cheryl was born Nov. 9, 1956, in Fort Wayne to Leonard D. and Pearl E. (Herriott) Taylor.

Cheryl was a 1975 graduate of Bluffton High School. She had worked at Peyton Northern Distribution Center until her retirement.

Cheryl loved to cook and loved baking pies, sharing them with her family, friends and neighbors. She also loved to sew, go to car shows, and watch Speedway Motorcycle racing. Cheryl enjoyed spending time with her children; and watching her son’s hockey games. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Survivors include her two sons, Cody R. (Kristen) Thompson of Bluffton, and Russell P. Thompson of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; her mother, Pearl E. Taylor; a brother, Michael D. Taylor of Manitou Beach, Mich.; a sister, Laura L. Taylor of Bluffton; along with two nieces.

She was preceded in death by her father and one niece.

A memorial service celebrating Cheryl’s life will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Steve Sutton officiating. There will be calling from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com