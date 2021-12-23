Anna Belle Eckelbarger McCartney, 98, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Markle Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Anna Belle was born in Huntington County to Lawrence and Mary Maude Carter Eckelbarger.

She was a 1941 graduate of East Union High School and continued her education at Marion College majoring in music and psychology. She retired from General Electric. Anna Belle was a member of the Gideons Auxiliary, Red Hat Society, and Mothers Day Out at the First United Methodist Church. She was always active in her church and loved to sing and play music. She enjoyed different types of games, reading and making people feel welcome. She loved people and was an ambassador for Christ.

On August 15, 1952, in Bluffton, Anna Belle married Forrest Jay McCartney. They shared 57 years of marriage before his passing in 2009.

Anna Belle is survived by her children William (Joye) Gardenour of Bluffton, Jonathan McCartney of Fort Wayne, Randall (Beverly) McCartney of Bluffton, Ken (Karla) McCartney of Bluffton, and Lane McCartney of Bluffton, along with 15 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Marilyn Wilson of Markle, Nancy Adams of Beaverton, Mich., and Joyce Green of Markle.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Forrest Jay McCartney; two children, Danny Gardenour and Richard Gardenour; two brothers, David Eckelbarger and William Eckelbarger; and a sister, Barbara Davison.

A service to celebrate Anna Belle’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Sonlight Wesleyan Church, 2350 S. St. Rd 1, Bluffton, with Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating. Burial will follow in the Six Mile Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for an hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Gideons or to Sonlight Wesleyan Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral in Bluffton. Online condolences may be made at www.thomarich.com