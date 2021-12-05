Angela Christene McAfee-Franklin, 46, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the St. David’s North Austin Medical Center in Austin, Texas.

She was born Feb. 16, 1975, in Fort Wayne, to Donald and Reba McAfee.

Angela is survived by her mother, Reba McAfee of Ossian; two brothers, Tony (Bridgette) McAfee of Almont, Mich., and Kyle McAfee of Ossian; and a sister, Bettye (Nick) George of Fort Wayne. She is also survived by her children, Katie McAfee and Kristene McAfee, both of Ossian, and Bailey McAfee of Nolanville, Texas. She is also survived by seven grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father, Donald T. McAfee; a brother, Jerry McAfee; and her twin sons, Alister Jaxon and Jaxon Jerry Pattillo.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at 11820 N. Ind. 1 north of Ossian.