Home Sports Amy Vanderkolk selected to Indiana Basketball HOF Amy Vanderkolk selected to Indiana Basketball HOF December 16, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Bluffton wrestling takes down Mississinewa Sports Norwell wrestlers hold on to beat Columbia City Sports Reynolds signs with Tech