Alberto Torres, 54, of Bluffton, passed away on Thursday evening, Dec. 16, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born in Valle Hermoso, Mexico to Victoriano I. and Maria Rita Perez Torres. Alberto worked at Bluffton Rubber, Red Gold and CTS. He enjoyed cooking on the grill and taking his family to the beach in South Padre Island. BINGO was one of his favorite games and he took all of his daughters out to play BINGO on their 18th birthdays. Alberto loved being a grandpa and always looked forward to the time he could spend with his grandchildren. He attended Life Community Church and was very faithful to start each day by spending time reading his bible.

Alberto and Mary E. (Blair) Torres were married on Aug. 8, 1997 in Bluffton. She preceded him in death on Jan. 5, 2017.

Survivors include his daughters, Angela Castleman, Martha (Yobani) Rivas, Vanessa Torres and Cassandra Torres, all of Bluffton; along with eight grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Victoriano Torres of Edinburg, Texas, Guadalupe Torres of San Carlos, Texas, J. Felipe (Gloria) Torres and Oralia Vasquez, both of Edinburg, Texas.

Alberto was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Mary; a brother, Valentin Torres; and a sister, Monica Rodriguez.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Private family funeral services will take place.

Memorials may be given in Alberto’s memory to help the family at this difficult time.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com