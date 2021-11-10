Home Lifestyle You’re capable of good and evil. You must choose one You’re capable of good and evil. You must choose one November 10, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Vietnam Wall welcomes visitors Lifestyle Community events: 11-9-21 Lifestyle Area Things to See and Do: 11-9-21