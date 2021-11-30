William R. “Bob” Myers, 94, of Keystone (Chester Township of Wells County), passed away at 11:21 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Bob was born May 18, 1927, in Keystone, to Cary M. Myers and Nellie M. Carnes Myers. He graduated in 1945 from Chester Center High School. He married Babette Boswell Friday, Sept. 30, 1960, in Fort Wayne.

Bob was a lifetime resident of Chester Township and was a farmer, working with grain and livestock throughout that time. He was a member of Keystone United Methodist Church and a member of Grover Sheets American Legion Post 111 in Bluffton.

He enjoyed restoring antique tractors, hunting wild mushrooms, and loved basketball. He was the center on the Chester Center 1945 sectional championship team.

Loving survivors include his daughter, Sandra K. (Randy) Slaughter of Bloomington; two sons, Richard K. (Scott McGowan) Myers of Maplewood, N.J., and Jeffrey L. (Linda) Myers of Dry Ridge, Ky.; six grandchildren, Clayton Slaughter and Tawny Sterwerf, both of Bloomington, Ind., Kristin Lambert of Union, Ky., Adam Myers of Florence, Ky., and Shaelyn McGowan and Essa McGowan, both of of Maplewood, N.J.; and three great-grandchildren, Ellis Slaughter and Calvin Slaughter, both of Bloomington, Ind., and Benjamin Lambert of Union, Ky.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cary and Nellie Myers, and his wife, Babette Myers.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier.

A service to celebrate his life will follow at 2 p.m. Thursday the funeral Home with Chaplain Phil Borjas officiating. Interment will follow in the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com