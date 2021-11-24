Thomas D. Kahn, 87, of Craigville passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at River Terrace in Bluffton.

He was born on July 13, 1934, in Kingsland to the late William Kahn and Vadis (Green) Kahn.

Thomas was united in marriage to Trolus Frank on May 28, 1952, and she preceded him in death on June 24, 2016.

Thomas worked at Phelps Dodge for 43 years before retiring in May of 1995.

He enjoyed gardening, playing cards, visiting with family, fishing and watching Big Ten Basketball.

Thomas is survived by a son, Terry Kahn of Ossian; four daughters, Nancy (Dr. Dallis) Bowditch of Logansport, Susan (Rev. Mark) Schladenhauffen of South Africa, Kay (Mark) Schallawitz of Boyd, Texas, and Peggy (Jon) Dobson of Bluffton; brother, Bill (Norma) Kahn of Roanoke; sister, Connie Adams of Convoy, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter in law, Anita Kahn; brothers, Jack Kahn and Paul Kahn and five sisters, Dixie Smith, Sally Rehm, Becky Garber, Judy Brickley and Linda Luginbill.

Private family burial at Prairie View Cemetery will be held.

Friends and family will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, in Decatur.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that preferred memorials are to Eleos Hospice Care, 4432 Ardmore Ave. Unit B, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46809.

Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, in Decatur, Indiana.