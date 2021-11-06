Home Opinions There’s not much of a mystery about familiarity There’s not much of a mystery about familiarity November 6, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions A Good Month to Grow a Beard Opinions An old (but timely) tribute to Company K Opinions A mayor redefines ‘Citizen’