Home State & National News Scientists skeptical on how alive 1.5 temperature limit is Scientists skeptical on how alive 1.5 temperature limit is November 15, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Pfizer, Moderna officials review COVID-19 vaccine successes State & National News Going hungry State & National News Soaring prices threaten to limit holiday buying