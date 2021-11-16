Roger D. Woehler, 74 of Warren, passed away on November 13, 2021, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Born March 20, 1947, to Fred H. Woehler and Darl R. (Hensel) Woehler in Huntington County, he attended Lancaster High School in Huntington County and married Sharon L. Fisher on January 20, 1968, in Markle. She survives.

Other survivors include daughters Carla D. Woehler of Warren, Robin (Jeff) Douglas of Warren, and Amber (Nick) Shady of Hartford City; a son, Shane (Misty) Woehler of Warren; four grandchildren; a brother, Rick (Jane) Woehler of Huntington; and a sister, Connie (Jim) Helvie of Huntington.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Brett Alan Woehler; and a sister, Kay Lynn Bradfield.

Services will be held Wednesday at noon at Hillcrest Church of the Nazarene, Warren. Visitation will also be held there Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday for one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Lancaster Cemetery in Huntington County with military rites performed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hillcrest Church of the Nazarene, 402 E. 1st St. Warren, IN 46792, or to Bread of Life Food Pantry, 123 N. Nancy St. Warren, IN 46792.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.