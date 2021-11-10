Ramona F. Bower, age 80, of Poneto, passed away Monday afternoon, Nov. 8, 2021, at her residence.

Ramona was born in Brazil, Ind., on Jan. 2, 1941, to Evertt and Naomi (Hamm) Carr. She married George E. Bower in Bluffton on July 25, 1959. George preceded her in death July 22, 2010.

A 1959 graduate of Bluffton High School, Ramona worked at K-Mart in Bluffton for 24 years. She attended Sonlight Wesleyan Church and for many years she volunteered at the Bargain Hut in Bluffton. She was a devoted housewife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and she loved telling others about her family and how proud she was of all of them.

Ramona is survived by a son, David (Kemberley) Bower of Poneto; two brothers, Robert (Arleen) Carr of Elkhart and Dennis (Beth) Carr of Harrison, Tenn.; along with seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ramona was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Henderson.

Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, from 2 until 7 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Friday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Lyle Breeding will officiate. Burial will follow at Stahl Cemetery in Wells County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.

