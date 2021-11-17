STATE OF INDIANA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
2021 TERM
CAUSE NO.
90C01-2111-EU-000055
IN THE MATTER OF THE
UNSUPERVISED ESTATE OF
GERALD E. BINEGAR, deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is hereby given that Dale L. McCorkle, was on the 10th day of November, 2021, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Gerald E. Binegar, deceased, who died on the 18th day of October, 2021.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 10th day of November, 2021.
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Colin Z. Andrews #26767-49
Andrews & Crell, P.C.
116 South Main Street
Bluffton, Indiana 46714
(260) 824-4049
Attorney for the Estate
nb 11/17, 11/24
