STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

2021 TERM

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2111-EU-000055

IN THE MATTER OF THE

UNSUPERVISED ESTATE OF

GERALD E. BINEGAR, deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that Dale L. McCorkle, was on the 10th day of November, 2021, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Gerald E. Binegar, deceased, who died on the 18th day of October, 2021.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 10th day of November, 2021.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Colin Z. Andrews #26767-49

Andrews & Crell, P.C.

116 South Main Street

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

(260) 824-4049

Attorney for the Estate

nb 11/17, 11/24

hspaxlp