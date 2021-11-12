NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

CAUSE NO: 90C01-2111-EU-000054

In the Circuit Court of Wells County, Indiana.

Notice is hereby given that Shelley L. Preston was, on November 9, 2021, appointed as the Personal Representative of the estate of Roy D. Schoeff, deceased, who died on October 14, 2021. Said Personal Representative was authorized to proceed without court supervision.

All persons having claims against said estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffion, Indiana, on November 9, 2021.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells County Courts

Jeffrey L. Turner

Attorney for Personal Representative

712 N. Main St.

Auburn, IN 46706

Tel: 260-908-1447

Attorney Number 909-17

nb 11/12, 11/18

