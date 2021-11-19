STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

ESTATE NO.

90C01-2111-EU-0000

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that BETSY S. KNOKE, was on November 12th, 2021, appointed Personal Representative of the estate of THOMAS E. WILLIAMS, deceased, who died on November 7, 2021. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.

Witness my hand and the seal of the court November 12th, 2021.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Roy R Johnson

Attorney No. 4937-90

Andrews & Crell, P.C.

116 South Main Street

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

Telephone: (260) 824-4049

Facsimile: (260) 827-5099

E-mail: royrjohnson@adamswells.com

Attorneys for Personal Representative

nb 11/19, 11/26

hspaxlp