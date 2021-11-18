NOTICE OF HEARING FOR AREA PLAN COMMISSION 11/12/2021

Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 2nd day of December, 2021, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Marilyn Franke, 7265 N 450 E, Ossian, IN 46777 for the purpose of a Division of a Minor Subdivision.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Division of a Minor Subdivision: 2 acres with 200 ft road frontage

Common Location: The subject property is located at 7265 N 450 E, Ossian, Indiana, 46777.

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 19.16 acres in the SE quarter of Section 26 Township 28N Range 12E in Jefferson Township.

Dated this 12th day of November, 2021

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

oj, nb 11/18

hspaxlp