RESOLUTION FOR BOARD CANDIDATE VOTING PROCESS

WHEREAS, the Board of School Trustees is the governing body of the Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District, Wells County, Indiana, and

WHEREAS, the membership of the Board shall remain unchanged and shall be five in number.

WHEREAS, the manner of selection of Board members shall be elective with limitations on residence, terms of office and other qualifications to remain unchanged.

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Board of School Trustees of the Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District authorizes the district’s local counsel and superintendent to execute the legal proceedings necessary with the Indiana Department of Education, Indiana Secretary of State, Indiana State Board of Education, and any other state or local government unit or agency to reorganize the district’s Governing Body Selection Plan, with an effective date of July 1, 2022, as follows:

a. Replace the existing Electoral Districts of the Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District with Residence Districts of the Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District.

b. Establish Residence Districts of the Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District to be equal in definition as the existing Electoral Districts of the Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District.

c. Permit all voters within Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District to vote for any and all candidates seeking election to the Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District Board of School Trustees.

d. All other provisions of the Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District Governing Body Selection Plan as adopted by the Board of School Trustees, Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District, on November 9, 1978, and certified by the Commission on General Education, Indiana State Board of Education on March 7, 1979, shall remain in full force and effect.

This resolution was duly made, seconded and adopted this November 15, 2021.

Julie A Thompson

President

ATTEST:

Mike Murray

Secretary

nb 11/18

hspaxlp