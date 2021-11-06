NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE TOWN OF MARKLE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION

Notice is hereby given that the Town of Markle Economic Development Commission will hold a public hearing at 9:00 a.m., local time, November 17, 2021, at the Markle Town Hall, 197 E. Morse Street, Markle, Indiana 46770, concerning the proposed issuance by the Town of Markle, Indiana (the “Town”) of its Conditional Project Expenditure Agreement (the “Agreement”), whereby the payments thereunder to Flat Creek LLC, or its successors or assigns (“Flat Creek”), will be equal to aggregate principal amount not to exceed $200,000. The Agreement will be utilized by the Flat Creek for the purpose of financing all or any portion of the cost of infrastructure in a housing project to be developed by Flat Creek commonly known as the Housing TIF Project (the “Project”).

The Agreement will not be an indebtedness or general obligation of the Town and will not be payable in any manner by the taxing power of the Town. The Agreement and the interest payable thereon will be payable solely from general incremental property taxes of the Markle Redevelopment Commission, as described in the agreements of the Town concerning the financing of the Project and payments to the Town with respect to the financing.

At the time and place fixed for the public hearing, all taxpayers, residents or interested persons will be given an opportunity to express their views for or against the proposed financing in writing or in person.

Dated this 6th day of November, 2021.

TOWN OF MARKLE

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

COMMISSION

