NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON DESIGNATING AND DECLARING A CERTAIN AREA IN THE TOWN OF MARKLE, INDIANA, AS AN AMENDED ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AREA, APPROVING AN

AMENDED ECONOMIC

DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR SAID AREA, AND

ESTABLISHING A RESIDENTIAL HOUSING PROGRAM

IN SAID AREA

Notice is hereby given that the Town of Markle, Indiana Redevelopment Commission (the “Commission”) approved and adopted a declaratory resolution (the “Declaratory Resolution”) on August 11, 2021, which Declaratory Resolution (i) declares a certain area within the Town of Markle, Indiana, and designated as the “Expanded Markle Industrial Park Economic Development Area” (the “Expanded Economic Development Area”), as an economic development area within the meaning of Indiana Code 36-7-14, as amended (the “Act”), (ii) approved the “2021 Amended Plan for the Expanded Economic Development Area” (the “Plan”), (iii) designated the Expanded Economic Development Area as an “allocation area” for the purpose of the allocation and distribution of certain property taxes (commonly referred to as “tax increment”) under Section 39 of the Act, and (iv) established a residential housing development program in the Expanded Economic Development Area pursuant to Section 53 of the Act.

Notice is further given that the Commission will conduct a public hearing on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. (local time), at the Markle Town Hall, 197 E. Morse Street, Markle, Indiana 46770, at which time the Commission will hear all persons interested in the proceedings and consider the objections of any person who has filed a written remonstrance to the proposed establishment of the Expanded Economic Development Area within the filing period and will consider taking final action on the Declaratory Resolution. Written remonstrances to the Declaratory Resolution and the actions provided for therein must be filed with the Commission at the Markle Town Hall, 197 E. Morse Street, Markle, Indiana 46770 by 4:00 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Notice is further given that maps and plats of the Expanded Economic Development Area have been prepared and can be inspected along with the Declaratory Resolution and the Plan at the at the Markle Town Hall, 197 E. Morse Street, Markle, Indiana 46770.

Town of Markle, Indiana

Redevelopment Commission

nb 11/6

hspaxlp