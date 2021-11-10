Norma S. Bennett, 80, of Bluffton, passed away on Nov. 5, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne. Norma was a homemaker and had worked at Markle Healthcare for five years in housekeeping. She spent her younger years in Wallins Creek, Ky. She was a member of Hope Missionary Church. Norma loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and her twin sister, Betty. She enjoyed reading her Bible.

Norma was born Jan. 9, 1941, in Twila, Ky., the daughter of Randolph and Alene (Hansford) Bledsoe.

She was united in marriage to Billy R. Bennett on May 5, 1962, in Louisville, Ky. Billy preceded her in death on Aug. 11, 2010.

Survivors include a son, Joseph R. (Susan A.) Bennett of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Kristi (Brian) Pugh of Bluffton; six grandchildren, Ethan Bennett, Kaitlynn Holloway, Joshua Bennett, Ashley Pugh, Willow Wolf, Julian Pugh; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Bledsoe, Douglas Bledsoe, Ray Bledsoe; and a sister, Betty L. Cissell.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 12 – 1 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St., Markle. Memorial service will follow visitation at 1 p.m. We will be following the CDC’s and Indiana guidelines.

Memorial donations can be made out to Bi-County Services or Hope Missionary Church both in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

