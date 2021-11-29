Norma Jean King, 94, of Bluffton, passed away Friday afternoon, Nov. 26, 2021, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Norma was born Dec. 14, 1926, in Jay County, to Harold and Belva Mills Norton. She married Harold J. King in Bluffton Aug. 15, 1946. He preceded her in death June 12, 1994.

A 1944 graduate of Petroleum High School, Norma retired from Franklin Electric in Bluffton in 1988 after 22 years of service. Following her retirement from Franklin Electric, she worked part time at Revco in Bluffton for five years and then at Main Street Antiques for another five years. In 2009 she started working part time at Jerry Flack and Associates in Bluffton until her retirement in 2018.

Norma was a longtime member of the Reiffsburg United Methodist Church until its closing. She most recently had been attending the First Reformed Church in Bluffton. Her hobbies included quilting and crafts, especially beads. She was also a long-time member of the Busy Bee Home Ec Club and Red Hat Society.

Survivors include four sons, Richard (Sandra) King of Morristown, Tenn., Galen (Deborah) King of Bluffton, Sid (Kris) King of Bluffton, and David (Celinda) King of Wolcottville; a daughter, Sarah (John) Jewell of Bluffton; and 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren, with two more on the way.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harold King.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Jerry Flack will officiate. Burial will follow at the Stahl Cemetery in Wells County.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wells County 4-H Association.

