NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT
DOCKET NO.
90C01-2110-EU-000052
OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA
Notice is hereby given that JOANNE D. SCHROEDER, JULIE FOXX and MARK BRADLEY DAVIS was on the 27th day of October 2021, appointed co-personal representatives of the estate of JUNE V. DAVIS, deceased, who died on the 18th day of September, 2021, and was authorized to administer her estate without Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.
Dated in Bluffton, Indiana, this 27th day of October, 2021.
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Matthew P. Hayes
Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives
Attorney No. 32002-02
GORDON &ASSOCIATES
PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION
119 East Oak Forest Drive
Bluffton,IN 46714
(260) 824-9377
nb 11/2, 11/9
hspaxlp