NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

DOCKET NO.

90C01-2110-EU-000052

OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

Notice is hereby given that JOANNE D. SCHROEDER, JULIE FOXX and MARK BRADLEY DAVIS was on the 27th day of October 2021, appointed co-personal representatives of the estate of JUNE V. DAVIS, deceased, who died on the 18th day of September, 2021, and was authorized to administer her estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.

Dated in Bluffton, Indiana, this 27th day of October, 2021.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Matthew P. Hayes

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives

Attorney No. 32002-02

GORDON &ASSOCIATES

PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION

119 East Oak Forest Drive

Bluffton,IN 46714

(260) 824-9377

nb 11/2, 11/9

