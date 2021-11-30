Kenny Ray Seymour, 67, passed away Friday afternoon, Nov. 26, 2021, at the IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

He was born in Knoxville, Tenn., on March 6, 1954, to Kenneth and Bonnie Lindsey Seymour. Both parents preceded him in death. Kenny married Sally A. Engle Dec. 25, 1983, in Fort Wayne; his wife survives in Bluffton.

Kenny graduated from the University of Tennessee with a bachelor of arts degree in 1976, and earned a master’s of Divinity degree from Andrews University in Michigan in 1983. He pastored several Seventh-day Adventists Churches in Michigan from 1984 to 2001. He was a chaplain for two years in Kansas City then worked as a substitute teacher in Georgia and Indiana until his retirement.

He was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Markle, where he served as an elder for many years. Hobbies he enjoyed included photography, camping and hiking, studying the Bible, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Kenny is survived by two daughters, Ashley (Daniel) Barnes of LaPorte, Ind., and Kelly (Mike) Larsen of Spokane, Wash.; a grandson, Tidus Luke Barnes, and two brothers, Richard Seymour of Tennessee and Robert (Janice) Seymour of Seymour, Tenn.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the Markle Chapel Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church, 470 E. Morse St. in Markle. Receiving of friends will be held from 11 a.m. until service time at the church.

Burial will take place at the Friends Cemetery in Rockford, Ind.

Online condolences can be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com

The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, 3220 East Ind. 124, Bluffton, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.