Joyce Braner, 92, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday afternoon, Nov. 13, 2021, at the Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Joyce was born Jan. 26, 1929, in Wells County, to John and Gladys Quick Reiff. She married Ellis Junior Braner in Liberty Center on Oct. 1, 1966. He preceded her in death on Jan. 16, 2014.

Joyce worked at Franklin Electric in Bluffton for around 20 years and also helped Junior on the family farm for many years. She was a member of the First Church of Christ in Bluffton. One of Joyce’s greatest enjoyments was to host the family get-togethers for all the holidays.

Her other hobbies included reading, especially her daily devotionals and reading the Bible. She also loved being outdoors, gardening, and crocheting, but most of all, she enjoyed being with her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include two daughters, Reta (Richard) Crispen of Bluffton and Myra Sue (Patrick) Hanlin of Pennville; three stepsons, Leonard (Kathy) Braner of Ossian, Mike (Mary) Braner of Montpelier, and Ervin (Joy) Braner of Campbellsville, Ky.; her twin sister, Joan Mendenhall of Bluffton; four grandchildren, Brian Crispen (fiancé Lisa) , Amy (Tracy) Houtz, Craig Crispen, and Eric (Thesa) Hanlin; along with eight step-grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Joyce was preceded in death by three brothers, Verdane, Jack, and Bob Reiff.

Private family services are being held at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton with Dennis Wood officiating, followed by burial at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Pennville. The funeral service will be available to watch live via a Facebook Live link, which will be posted at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the top of Joyce’s obituary page at www.goodwincaleharnish.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of Christ in Bluffton or Park Community Church in Bluffton.

