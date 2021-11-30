John Thomas “Tom” Bennett, 63, of Montpelier, passed away at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

He was born Saturday, Dec. 28, 1957, in Blackford County. Tom was a 1975 graduate of Blackford High School. He was a member of the Fiat Friends Church. He worked for AAM Driveline in Bluffton.

John enjoyed hot air ballooning, fishing, flying drones, remote control airplanes, and online gaming. Tom did the sound system for the Lennon Brothers Band.

Loving survivors include his brother, Daniel (Wanda) Bennett of Crawfordsville, Ind.; a sister, Roberta “Bobbie” Ruble of Cordova, Tenn.; a niece, Stephanie (Brad) Ammer of South Haven, Miss.; a nephew, David (Christy) Ruble of Cordova, Tenn.; great-nieces and great-nephews, Haeli Knight, Nathan Ruble, Henley Ruble, and Gavin English; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey C. “Pug” Bennett, and his mother, Alberta Mae Sutton Bennett.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A service to celebrate his life will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Bill Smith officiating.

Preferred memorials are to the Montpelier Harrison Township Public Library, 301 S. Main St., Montpelier, IN 47359.

Arrangements are being handled by the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com