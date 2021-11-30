John Richard Cupp, 82 of Bluffton, passed away Sunday morning, Nov. 28, 2021, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

He was born on Aug. 21, 1939, in Bluffton to Bob and Margaret (Miller) Cupp.

He graduated from Union Center High School in 1957. John delivered fuel oil for Standard Oil for several years, eventually joining National Oil, where he retired in 2014.

John was a longtime member and very involved at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Uniondale. He was an avid Norwell fan. He enjoyed all sports, particularly watching his children and grandchildren play, seldom missing a game. John never knew a stranger and loved to tell stories.

John and Judy Brickley were married on April 8, 1961, at the United Methodist Church in Uniondale. Together they shared 60 years of marriage.

Survivors include his wife, Judy of Bluffton, his four children; Jeff (Nancy) Cupp of Roanoke, Jenny (Mike) Miller of Ossian, Janice (Lex) Hunter and Jason (Amy) Cupp both of Bluffton, along with 14 grandchildren; Ashton (Mike) Denton, Jamie Cupp, Chelsea Thompson, Kendyl (Eric) Bucher, Nicole Raskie, Chris (Ashley) Miller, Jordan Miller, Luke (Kayla) Hunter, Alex (Haley) Hunter, Emmy Cupp, Owen Cupp, Gina Cupp, Camden Cupp and Carmyn Cupp, and 10 great-grandchildren. John is also survived by two brothers; Mick (Connie) Cupp of Bluffton and Dave (Mary Jo) Cupp of Des Moines, Iowa.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister Barbara Taylor.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, 202,1 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Uniondale with Rev. Jarrod Ball officiating. Burial will follow at Horeb Cemetery in rural Uniondale.

Calling hours will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, and for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made in John’s memory to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.